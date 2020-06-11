Micho has sleepless nights over Chipolopolo

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WITH no points picked from the first two games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has his work cut out to ensure that the Chipolopolo do not miss out for the third consecutive time at the continental showpiece.

Now Micho has admitted that he is having sleepless nights planning on how to collect full points from the remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in order to earn Zambia a spot at next year’s finals.

Under caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi, Zambia lost 5-0 away to African champions Algeria in the first game before suffering a 2-1 loss to neighbours Zimbabwe at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to further complicate the chances of making it to the next AfCON in Cameroon.

Algeria are leading Group H on six points after also beating Botswana 1-0 in Gaborone, with Zimbabwe in second place with four points after starting the qualifiers with a