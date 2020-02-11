Micho has maiden training session

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NEW national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic yesterday had a closer look at some of the material at his disposal after taking Super Division and National Division One players through their paces in his maiden training session at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Annex pitch.

Since his appointment as Chipolopolo trainer, Micho has watched some matches but has had no chance to work with any players that could potentially feature for the national team.

Micho has summoned 63 players drawn from Copperbelt, North-Western and Central provinces for a two-day pre-selection in Ndola