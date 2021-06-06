Micho full of praise for Mane and company

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER excusing his best players from the national team, Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević was full of praise for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and other foreign-based Senegalese stars who answered the call to feature for the Teranga Lions in last night’s friendly match.

While Micho had excused Zambia’s current top players Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka and his team-mate at Austrian champions RB Salzburg Enock Mwepu from the friendly because they were said to be switching clubs, Senegal managed to round up all their stars for the game.

Both Zambia and Senegal were using the match to prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers scheduled to begin in September this year.

Zambia, who are in Group B, will begin World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania on September 3 or 4 while Senegal will host Congo-Brazzaville in