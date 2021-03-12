Micho calls Young Eagles goalie

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has called up three more local players ahead of the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Micho has called up Young Green Eagles goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase, Lusaka Dynamos and under-20 national team striker Derrick Bulaya as well as his Kabwe Warriors counterpart Prince Mumba.

The Serb initially started the local camping streak with 20 players, who trained for a week before breaking camp on Tuesday to allow them to feature for their respective clubs in this weekend’s ABSA Cup quarter-finals.

With the availability of most foreign-based players hanging in the balance, the Serbian, in his bid to CLICK TO READ MORE