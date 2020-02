CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has called up Chongwe Secondary School pupil Moses Mulenga for the second pre-selection training camp in Lusaka.

Mulenga, a striker, is among the 67 players from Western, Southern, Eastern, Northern and Lusaka provinces that Micho has called up for the three-day camp in the capital city starting on Tuesday.