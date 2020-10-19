Micho calls 23 for Addis assignment

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

AS PREPARATIONS for the CHAN tournament in January continue, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned 23 players for the two international friendly matches against Ethiopia and Sudan to be played in Addis Ababa this week.

Zambia will play Ethiopia on Thursday and then take on South Sudan on Saturday.

Micho has drafted Nkwazi goalkeeper Charles Muntanga, Zanaco defender Kabson Kamanga and his counterpart from NAPSA Stars Luka Ng’uni, together with Red Arrows midfielder Paul Katema, for the latest assignment.

The Serb has maintained most of the local players that were part of the just-ended FIFA international window which saw the Chipolopolo play three matches against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

The team enters camp tomorrow and will leave for Ethiopia on Wednesday in readiness for the