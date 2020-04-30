Micho backs foreign quota proposal

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević has welcomed the proposal by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga to introduce a quota on foreign players in the Super Division next season, saying it will help develop local talent.

Introducing a quota will mean that each team will be restricted to feature only a certain number of foreign players in each match, unlike at the moment where teams are allowed to have up to 11 foreigners in a game.

"I am not a politician to say this, but what's the point of having a team featuring only foreign players in a match with just one Zambian player on the bench? I have not seen this but I have been told that it happens," he said. "The under-17 is winning COSAFA 3-0, the under-20 is winning 7-0, but