Micho aims to finish group stage mission

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

FOLLOWING a 1-0 win over the Brave Warriors of Namibia, Tanzania coach Etienne Ndairagije admitted that his side had dodged a bullet.

Of course the bullet he was talking about had nothing to do with the nationalists seeking self-rule in the English-speaking south-west of Cameroon.

Despite the victory, the Taifa Stars were given a good run for their money. Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic took note. Although Namibia are already eliminated from the African Nations Championship (CHAN), the Serb is being very cautious ahead of tonight’s game, which will confirm Zambia’s passage to the quarter-finals.

“We are playing a very good side,” Micho said. “Their performance in the last two matches is not a real picture of their status, they are a very good team, very proud people, we have to be very creative in midfield and CLICK TO READ MORE