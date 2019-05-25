Micah strums her way

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

MICAH Miyanda knows the power of music and appreciates its healing effect.

Wherever you meet her in public, she is often with her guitar which is nearly close to her in size. It is an instrument she has grown to love and handle well in the last few years.

At 24 years, she also accepts the responsibility that comes with being an artiste.

Her beginnings in music go back to 2008 when she was in eighth grade at St Mary’s Secondary School in Lusaka.

Music had just been introduced as a subject and Micah was selected for the class that was taking it. There was only one keyboard and five guitars that had to be shared among 28 students.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/