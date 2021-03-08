Merit Malilwe: From taxi driver to viable entrepreneur

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kaoma

MERIT Malambo Malilwe is a living testimony of the adage “behind every successful man there is a woman”.

Mrs Malilwe, 34, is truly behind the success of her husband, Brian Malilwe, a retired soldier-turned-business partner.

Mrs Malilwe went into overdrive after the couple bought their first car, a Toyota Corolla, in 2006.

Upon realising that her husband’s salary in the Zambia Army where he served as a staff sergeant was not enough to meet the family’s needs, Mrs Malilwe, instead of groaning, decided to supplement the family’s income by converting the Toyota Corolla into a taxi, which she started operating.

It was not an easy decision because the military community in Luena Barracks frowned on the idea of a woman being a taxi driver.

It was not the first time Mrs Malilwe faced opposition. The first time was when she got accepted into college. People in the barracks were wondering how Mr Malilwe could allow his wife to go to school and remain alone looking after the home.

Her husband was, however, supportive but took over the role of driving the taxi after knocking off from work.

"He would not feel good such that immediately he knocked off from work, he would come and