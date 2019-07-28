Mercy heads for Miss Supranational

ZIO MWALE

MODEL Mercy Mukwiza is expected to represent Zambia at the 11th edition of the Miss Supranational 2019, which is one of the leading pageants in the world although little known in these parts of the world.

Both Mercy and the organisers World Beauty Association (WBA), SA based in Panama City, Panama, confirmed her participation in the pageant billed for Poland most likely in December.

“We are happy to announce Miss Supranational Zambia 2019. Mercy Mukwiza is 26 years old and is from Lusaka.

She is currently working as a commercial model and is also a nail technician.