Mercy goes wrong

CHAMBO NG’UNI, MAYENGO NYIRENDA Kabwe, Chipata

A CASE in Kabwe involving a convicted criminal who was due for pardon within months after serving half of his 20-year jail term but allegedly went on to commit rape and murder after being afforded some limited freedom has provided a chilling account of how the parole system can get it wrong in certain cases. Having been jailed for 20 years effective September 2011 for aggravated robbery, Joseph Chiteta, 53, was only remaining with six months before a possible discharge in September this year. But it seems he could not wait for September before he could get back to committing more crimes. Last month, he was officially reported as having escaped from Kabwe Medium Correctional Facility, which is located near the famed Mukobeko Maximum Security Facility. Chiteta was among the inmates who were enjoying certain privileges such as going for errands outside the facility and could wear his own clothes. But the errands now appear not to have been innocent after all. Between January and March, police in Kabwe had started receiving reports of missing persons. After launching some investigations, the evidence pointed to Chiteta, who had turned into a serial killer of some sort. By his own count, he, together with his accomplices, had raped and strangled eight women. On Sunday, he was arrested in Ndola on the Copperbelt, where