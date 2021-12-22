Mercy Cowham takes up DNA challenge

CHOMBA MUSIKA. Lusaka

MERCY Cowham, the woman claiming to have four children with Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo, is ready to have a paternity test done on the children to substantiate her claim. Ms Cowham has also submitted before the Lusaka High Court that she will state at trial that she had been in an intimate relationship with Mr Lusambo since 2014. “It is true that the plaintiff [Mr Lusambo] was in a relationship with the defendant [Ms Cowham] for the past years, which relationship only ended in 2021,”read Ms Cowham’s court documents.

This is in a case Mr Lusambo has sued Ms Cowham for defamation of character. Ms Cowham has been going round media houses claiming that the former Copperbelt and Lusaka Province minister is her lover and they have three children together and a fourth one born barely a month ago. She also accused the legislator of allegedly failing to provide for the children he sired with her.This prompted Mr Lusambo to file a defamation suit against Ms Cowham. The former minister wants Ms Cowham to pay him damages for libel as well as exemplary damages. Mr Lusambo said on September 28, 2021, Ms Cowham published, through a video footage circulated on Facebook by Prime TV and other online media houses, that he had been in an adulterous relationship with her for eight years.