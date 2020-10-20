Merck Foundation, African First Ladies celebrate the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Awards

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

MEDIA plays a crucial role in educating and sensitising communities about health and sensitive issues such as COVID-19.

Merck Foundation CEO Rasha Kelej said the foundation is recognizing the distinguished reportage and the exceptional work of journalists who frequently covered this topic in their countries.

“I am very proud of our winners. We received a tremendous response from African journalists in form of their entries,” she said.

She said this in a statement to announce the winners in the “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for African Countries.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany.

The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’ with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

The “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards were introduced in partnership with African First Ladies of Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea Conakry, Burundi, Central African Republic (C.A.R.), Chad, Zimbabwe, Zambia, The Gambia, Liberia and Congo Brazzaville, Angola and Mozambique.