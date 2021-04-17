Mentor, girl, Harvard

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

SELA Kasepa, an ordinary girl from Kitwe who made it to Harvard University, made big news back in 2016. She was only 19 then.

And then two years later, she received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace for her achievement.

A picture of Sela receiving the award from Queen Elizabeth II was widely shared.

But this focused high achiever did not just become. In many of her interviews, including the one I had with her in 2017, she always acknowledged her mentor, Peter Lungu. Peter is director of Zambian Institute of Sustainable Development (ZISD), a non-governmental organisation that prepares young people for college or university. The organisation was established by Peter’s older brother, Chiluwata, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. ZISD offers scholastic aptitude test (SAT) exams to students, an entrance exam used by many colleges and universities.

The 34-year-old Peter, who is a trained accountant, has an inspiring story about achievement. Years back, he gave up his career as an accountant to pursue his dream of mentoring young people. Apart from Sela, he has pushed over 100 students into universities abroad, mostly in the US.

For Peter, helping others is something that perhaps comes naturally. “It is hard to pin-point when I became a youth mentor because I have always had the urge to see others succeed. I guess what inspired a sense to lead others, especially [the] youth, is a trait that my late mum and older brother instilled in me,” he said. Peter is the second of three – all male children. He said he joined ZISD because it was always a part of him and as an African, helping family is second nature, so seeing that ZISD was his brother’s baby, it was a no brainer that he had to help, especially CLICK TO READ MORE