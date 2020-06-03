Men’s network trains 294 activists in GBV fight

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Men’s Network has trained 294 activists, comprising men, boys and traditional leaders to fight gender-based violence (GBV).

Network national coordinator Nelson Banda said the organisation decided to train men and boys because most GBV cases are perpetrated by them.

“Our main aim is to change the attitudes and mindset of men and boys towards women and girls. We have a lot of men who have come out in the open, some are former perpetrators of GBV,” he said.

Mr Banda said the organisation holds monthly sessions with the activists where they are given information on the importance of positive values and how they can contribute to CLICK TO READ MORE