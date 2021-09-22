‘Men’s ignorance on family planning affecting families’

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

COMMUNITY for Human Development executive director Reberiah Monde says families are struggling to provide for their children because men are not knowledgeable about family planning and the benefits of adhering to it. Pastor Monde said men’s ignorance and lack of willingness to learn about contraceptives has forced many women to give birth to many children. “Men are ignorant about contraceptives. Whenever a woman wants to space children, their husbands refuse,” she said in an interview. Pastor Monde said some couples end up having more children they fail to take care and provide for. She said couples or single parents should only have children they will be able to take care and provide for. Pastor Monde said many children become victims of abuse and end up engaging themselves in illicit activities because of failure by their parents to meet basic needs of the family. She said the organisation is conducting community educational programmes, educating families on the importance of planning their families. Pastor Monde said the organisation is also sensitising communities on CLICK TO READ MORE