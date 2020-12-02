Men’s GBV conference coming

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) will, during the 16 Days of Gender Activism, convene the first men’s conference against early marriages and other gender injustices.

ZNMNGD national coordinator Nelson Banda said the conference, which is expected to be graced by Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri, is part of the organisation’s effort to reach out to more men and boys to find solutions against gender injustices from a male perspective.

“The men’s conference convened by men in Chongwe and Rufunsa districts is in response to Government’s strategy of ending early marriages, the 48th UN Commission on the Status of Women involving men and boys in achieving gender equality, and the African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET)’s programme of action to work with CLICK TO READ MORE