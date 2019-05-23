Men, women in uniform now dignified

Dear editor,

THE men and women in uniform have been dignified as Government has seriously embarked on the construction of decent and modern camp houses throughout the country.

It is a well-known fact that most of the camp houses occupied by the police and immigration officers are depleted and have been declared unfit for human occupation, thus posing a serious danger to the life of officers and their families occupying them for they can fall off at any time, which may lead to loss of life.

This move by Government is vital because shelter is an important right for each and every human being. It is very good that this right to decent shelter or housing is being recognised by Government.

This great gesture towards the officers by Government is vital because it will also stimulate service delivery to the general public by the officers for it will serve as a motivation as they carry out their noble duty of protecting life and property as well as seeing to it that peace prevails in our society by enforcing the law.

This move by Government has conferred honour or dignity upon the men and women in uniform.

It has also given a high-sounding title to each and every officer throughout the country.

Human dignity is a central consideration in Christian life for it calls for better standards of living because a human being is created in the image and likeness of God.

It is here that the Catechism of the Catholic Church contends that “dignity of the human person is rooted in his or her creation in the image and likeness of God”.

Therefore, it is a very good undertaking by the Government to construct decent and modern camp houses throughout the country for officers under the Ministry of Home Affairs, for it will better the standards of living among the officers, and so, men and women in uniform have been dignified by President Edgar Lungu’s government.

SILUMESI KATONGO

Lusaka