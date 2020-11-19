Men outnumber women as voters

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE voter registration exercise, which kicked off last week, has seen more men obtaining voters’ cards than women in Kitwe.

So far 40,067 people have registered as voters, of whom 17,161 are female while 22,906 are male.

In most of the registration centres, more men than women have been seen registering as voters.

Kitwe City Council public relations manager Chola Mwamba said in a statement yesterday that of the 40,067 people who have registered as voters, 43 percent are women.

"From the five constituencies, namely Nkana, Chimwemwe, Kwacha, Wusakile and Kamfinsa, we have captured 40,067 voters. Majority of the