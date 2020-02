PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE fact that most wives are unemployed forces some men to divorce them to reduce the pressure of fending for their families.

Bishops Council of Zambia spokesperson Fred Chingole said in an interview that some men are overburdened with bills and other family needs.

Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces having the highest cases of over 4,000 each CLICK TO READ MORE