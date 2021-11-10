Men accused of killing SP candidate freed

CHAMBO NG’UNI, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Kabwe, Lusaka

TWO men who were accused of killing Socialist Party candidate Stallone Joobe, who sought to contest the August 12 Chisamba council chairperson elections, have been set at liberty. This was after the State entered a nolle prosequi in the matter, which was before the Kabwe High Court. Mr Joobe's alleged killers, Baldwin Hamembo and Griven Simakwasa, on November 1 this year, pleaded not guilty before Kabwe High Court. Lusaka High Court judge Miriam Matandala, who is sitting in Kabwe, discharged the case of Hamembo and Simakwasa yesterday after the State applied to discontinue the matter. They allegedly murdered Mr Joobe between July 9 and July 11 this year in Chief Chipepo's area in Kapiri Mposhi district. When the cases were called yesterday, State advocate Dean Akalemwa said he had instructions to discontinue the proceedings through a nolle prosequi. Judge Matandala then set the two at liberty. "The matter against both you the accused persons has been discontinued against you. I, therefore, discharge you," judge Matandala said. But she reminded