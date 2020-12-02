Melu grabs leadership award

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ABSA Bank Zambia Plc managing director Mizinga Melu has been awarded the 2020 Southern African Women in Leadership (SAWIL) trailblazer award.

Ms Melu was recognised for her continued leadership efforts to build, inspire and lift others across different societal groups.

Founded by Seipati Mokhuoa, a South African leader with strong roots in the financial and advisory sector, SAWIL has various empowering programmes designed to uplift women, particularly those from marginalised communities, who demonstrate an aptitude for leadership and responsibility.

According to a statement issued by Absa bank marketing and communications manager Banji Lufungulo, 2020 marks a milestone for the organisation as it focuses on expansion into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

"We are proud that Mizinga's authentic, inclusive and trailblazing leadership style has been recognised through this accolade as she is an inspirational leader for our Zambian franchise. Mizinga epitomises the calibre of leadership that we celebrate and