Mega milling plant opens in Monze

BENEDICT TEMBO, Monze

THE people of Monze District in Southern Province have every reason to celebrate their early Christmas gift – the industrial milling plant which was unveiled on Monday this week. The milling plant, to be operated by the Zambia National Service (ZNS), is not only a masterpiece which has contributed to the aesthetic beauty of the town, but is also set to transform lives of youths and farmers. Monze Central Member of Parliament, (MP), Jack Mwiimbu, is happy that the milling plant will not only help lower the cost of mealie meal and maize bran, but will also create employment. Mr Mwiimbu is excited that about 200 people will be employed at the plant.

He, however, said he is excited because the impact of the milling plant will go beyond the 200 people to be employed but the myriad of opportunities it will create for people along the value chain. Mr Mwiimbu, who is also minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, requested chiefs in the area to inform their subjects that the facility is theirs. He urged residents to supply maize for production at the plant. Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa described the facility as a source of pride, saying it has unlocked opportunities for young people to be employed. “This facility sits in line with the new dawn administration’s vision. We will no longer export maize (as a raw material) but finished products (mealie meal and maize bran),” Mr Mweetwa said.

He said establishment of the milling plant coincides with the increase in the Constituency Development Fund to K25.7 million as cooperatives will expand beef and dairy farming due to the ready availability of maize bran.

For Maliti Solochi, the ZNS Commandant, the coming on of the Monze Industrial Milling Plant rhymes with the four pillars on which his command intends to anchor its developmental agenda: enhancing food security; infrastructure development; training of citizens; and economic development. Lieutenant General Solochi said two of the pillars became a reality during the commissioning of the milling plant (enhancing national food security and economic development.) The ZNS Monze Industrial Milling Plant, which was commissioned on Monday, has a capacity of 240 tonnes per day. This translates into installed capacity of 5,000 x 25 kgs of breakfast meal, 3,000 x 25 kilogrammes of roller meal and more than 1,000 x 25 kgs of maize bran per day.

General Solochi said the milling plant will help ZNS enhance the momentum for its ambitious programme of running an efficient and diversified industry. "It is also our plan that ZNS can be made more relevant to the aspirations of Government and the Zambian people by combining