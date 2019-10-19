Meeting granddaughter’s killer

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

DURING this year’s Day of Prayer and Action for Prisoners and Africa Correctional Services Day commemorations in Kabwe, the Women Christian Fellowship (WCF) from the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Copperbelt Presbytery was among those invited to attend.

The invitation was through the Kamfinsa Correctional Facility.

Ruth Tembo was among those in the entourage of the WCF while a prisoner, Malcolm Lwamba, was on the programme for the commemorations.

The two have some history together dating back 11 years ago. But Malcolm was the last person Ms Tembo expected to meet at the Day of Prayer and Action for Prisoners and Africa Correctional Services Day commemorations.

On May 9, 2009, around 22:00 hours, Malcolm killed his lover Stein Lomuthuzi Mwenso, aka Lolo, after a bitter quarrel.