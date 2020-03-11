Meeting Gen Sheyo at ZAF

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

THAT Mwinga Sheyo is the highest-ranking female officer in Zambia Air Force (ZAF) is a demonstration of the equal opportunities the military has accorded to women.

Brigadier-General Dr Sheyo, who is currently ZAF chief of medical services, is an example of gender mainstreaming into the military, which has for a long time been considered a male-dominated arena.

Through ZAF’s deliberate policy to address diversity, Brig Gen Dr Sheyo was among the 22 female cadets out of the 88 enlisted for Course 37 who underwent six months of military training at the Zambia Air Force Academy (ZAFA) in Livingstone.

“I joined as a Professional Qualified Entrant (PQE) since I was a qualified medical doctor. We were 88 officer cadets in my course (Course 37),” Brig Gen Dr Sheyo says.

She joined ZAF in 2001 as an officer cadet.