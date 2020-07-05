Meeting Chongwe district water needs

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

LOCATED east of Lusaka, Chongwe district is home to more than 100,000 people who rely on groundwater.

The water blues in Chongwe are historical. Residents in some parts of the district have had to walk long distances to fetch water in streams.

Children, especially girls, and women bear the brunt of water shortages in Chongwe. Every day they trek to and from the river to provide their households with water for drinking, cooking and washing.

The lack of adequate water supply, coupled with high water demand has led to long queues at communal water points in the area.

There have been plans to sink more boreholes in the district because of an increase in the population of the district.

Several factors have led to inadequate water supply in the district. These include lack of infrastructure and climate change.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II is worried considering that life without water in rural areas is unbearable.

“Here in Chongwe, within the council area and its boundaries the water level is very low and as you are aware, in Zambia, in 2018/2019 rainfall patterns changed drastically. Due to population growth and climate change, the community of Chongwe often struggles to access the water,” she says.

To reduce the devastating effects of water shortage in the area, three new boreholes have been sunk to help residents have access to CLICK TO READ MORE