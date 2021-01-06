Meet Zambia’s youngest pilot

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOR many parents, seeing their child behind the wheels of a car would be a great achievement, but not for the Mulengas of Lusaka who supported their son’s dream to become a pilot.

When George Mulenga, 19, dreamed of becoming a pilot, it was a dream that came at great cost.

His parents, who did not have enough money for his training, tried to persuade him to study medicine. But George, Zambia’s youngest pilot, was not ready to settle for another career.

So his parents bought into his dream career because that was initially his father’s dream occupation for his son.

His father, Rodgers Mulenga, who is an accountant, had wanted to be a pilot, so he had to do everything to help George realise his dream of flying planes.

Emily Mulenga narrates how she desired to see her son in the cockpit at the controls of an airplane, a dream that has come true. Mrs Mulenga, who had the privilege of being flown by her son as her first passenger aboard a Cessna 170, describes it as an ecstatic experience.

In a heart-warming video, she captured treasured moments with her son in the cockpit controlling a Cessna 170 airplane. The video shows an overjoyed mother with a 19-year-old son piloting her flight.

Ms Mulenga could not hide her joy when her son took her on board for one hour as his first passenger after acquiring a private pilot licence from Blue Chip Flight School in Pretoria, South Africa, a few weeks ago.

“Seeing my son at the controls on that plane made me feel so proud. From the time he was born, it was like his life, apart from God, had been in my hands. But at that point in the air, I felt my life was in his hands,” Mrs Mulenga said in an interview beside George.

“At some point while on board, I remember telling him, ‘George, do not kill me’, but he calmed me down and CLICK TO READ MORE