Meet ‘traffic controller’, David Lungu

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka

AFTER David Lungu witnessed an accident while jogging along Kasangula road in Lusaka one morning, he felt the need to control the flow of traffic on that road.

At 59, David, who had some experience in traffic control, decided to stop there after the accident occurred and control the traffic the whole day.

The road was usually heavy with motorists who avoided passing through the central business district.

After the accident, David found himself helping manage the flow of traffic on Kasangula road in Chipata Township near the railway crossing.

He did this for about eight months until the Road Transport and