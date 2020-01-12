Meet Slim The Hitmaker

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

MANY might not know this, but Slim The Hitmaker, the man behind the recently released song, Can’t Define, which features Daev, has actually been in the music industry for a long time.

Yes, he is not new to the industry.

Born Aaron Davie Banda, Slim as he is fondly known, started recording as way back as 2007.

In fact, one of his first singles to have been released in that year was Paka Ng’ono, which featured Lloyd, the Kabovelo hit maker in 2007.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/