Meet longest blood donors

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

IT IS a practice that is still shrouded in myth and controversy in certain circumstances, but the blood transfusion service in the country still has die-hard donors who have been donating blood for decades.

Sharmaine Byrne Mwenda and Peter Sande of Lusaka are some of the longest blood donors at the blood bank located at the University Teaching Hospital.

Mrs Mwenda’s trajectory in blood donation was ignited by her two younger sisters’ spleen problems. The duo was anaemic.

She was always called to donate blood and this started when she was 16