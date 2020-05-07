Meet Kabwe’s first COVID-19 survivor

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

KAPELA Musamba (not real name) is beaming with joy. She is not bothered by anything as she plays with friends at her home.

Clad in a faded pink dress and matching footwear, the 10-year-old girl only stops playing upon seeing visitors coming to her house.

A few weeks ago, her life was in danger after she contracted the coronavirus from an unknown source. She was in quarantine for 14 days at a COVID-19 treatment centre at Kabwe Women, Newborn and Children’s Hospital.

But today Kapela is a survivor of COVID-19, a disease that has claimed many lives across the world.

On Thursday last week, Kapela reunited with her family in Kamushanga compound, one of the sprawling informal settlements in Kabwe, Central Province’s capital.

Since Zambia recorded the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 18 this year, Kapela was the first victim of the disease in Central Province.

“I am fine,” Kapela said in a low tone in responce to this author’s greeting.

When asked where she had been during the 14 days that she had been away from home, she says she was admitted to Mine Hospital because she was not feeling well.

While Kapela’s family is happy that their daughter has recovered from COVID-19, they lament that they have become outcasts in their own community because of the coronavirus-related stigma.

The girl’s family and three other families in their compound have become victims of stigma and discrimination since the girl was hospitalised.

Kapela’s elder sister Patricia Nachilima, who earns a living by doing domestic work, is at pains to explain that she lost her job when information filtered in the township that her sister had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I can tell you that we are not fine. We have become subjects of shame and scorn because my sister was diagnosed with