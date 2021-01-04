Medics recommend stricter COVID measures

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) will recommend to Cabinet the introduction of stricter measures to prevent the further spread of a deadlier variant of COVID-19 in the country.

This is because despite Government’s repeated advice to the public not to drop the guard against the coronavirus, the message has largely been falling on deaf ears as most people have continued disregarding the preventive guidelines.

In March last year, President Edgar Lungu directed the closure of bars and nightclubs, learning institutions, churches, gymnasiums and two international airports, among others, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Zambia now has a new strain of coronavirus which has been claiming lives every day over the past two weeks.

Two more deaths have been recorded in the 24 hours preceding yesterday, during which period 352 new cases have also been confirmed in Lusaka and CLICK TO READ MORE