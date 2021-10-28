Media reflections on independence

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

KNOWN as the fourth estate of governance watchdog, the media has continued to play a critical role in enhancing independence in various national aspects. It has been there to provide the masses with relevant information to enable people to make independent and well- informed decisions which are vital for national economic growth. In Zambia, the media is on record of having played the watchdog role in enhancing accountability and reducing corruption in government.

This is evidenced by various investigative, parliamentary and court, stories and those from interviews churned out by journalists. The media has also massively contributed to national development by disseminating accurate, verifiable and timely information. Policy-makers are also able to make decisions based on articles written by journalists and published on various media platforms. Depending on different situations, the media industry is able to shape economic policies of government. Stories on inflation, stock markets, prices of oil on the international market, foreign direct investment, new laws with regard to international business, and gross domestic product, among others, help Government make right fiscal decisions. Despite Zambia having attained political independence from British colonial rule on October 24, 1964, the country is still struggling to achieve economic emancipation. For continued peace and stability, the media is also important in promoting bilateral and multi-lateral relations through provision of vital information. A vibrant media further fosters public, diplomatic and international relations through journalists’ engagements or interactions with relevant authorities.

According to Media Liaison Committee (MLC) chairperson Enock Ngoma, the media has a mammoth task of enhancing freedom in the country, which can only be possible if journalists understand why the country enjoys peace today.

Mr Ngoma says the media industry in Zambia should work towards ensuring preservation of the country’s hard-earned independence. “If journalists know why we are enjoying this independence, we shall be able to defend it. We must give information to the public that is positive and helpful,” he shares. Dissemination of information is done in various ways such as electronic-television and radio-and print, which includes newspapers, as well as the proliferated online platforms.

“As journalists, we have to be responsible as we disseminate information. The information the media disseminates can destroy or build the country, so it is important for journalists to always speak to their professional standards,” Mr Ngoma says. Media practitioners should avoid publishing information which can trigger chaos in the country. “We have seen in other countries what one sentence in a story can do to bring total mayhem and people die in large numbers,’’ he adds. Like many patriotic citizens, Mr Ngoma would not want Zambia to experience chaos stemming from unethical reporting, the reason there should be responsible journalism in the country. Zambian journalists, Mr Ngoma believes, have continued to work hard to defend their profession by putting in place some measures such as introducing the media regulatory framework. When the protracted Zambia Media Council Bill is passed into law, the piece of legislation will to a large extent improve professionalism and ethical reporting in the country. “As the media, even as we celebrate the 57th Independence Day, let us reflect on how we have been operating from 1964 to date,” he urges. Mr Ngoma feels the Zambian media should do self introspection on whether it has been giving a proper service to the public or not. Self-introspection, he says, will help the Zambian media to come up with a better road map on how best to report on issues that affect every citizen.

“We are coming from a general election [August 12, 2021]. We must ask ourselves that ‘did we perform well in informing the public about the candidates in the elections at all levels? “We need to have a media that is balanced, ethical, professional, and working for the public,” he counsels. In terms of reforms, the media fraternity and other stakeholders have on a number of occasions made efforts to push for comprehensive reforms. However, these attempts have often drawn a blank. “For example, the Law Development Commission, as far back as 1993, called for submissions from various stakeholders on how they would like to see the media operate,” Mr Ngoma recalls. Many Zambians, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, institutions like Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia and the Press Association of Zambia (PAZA), all contributed to spearheading the media reform process through the Law Development Commission. Their contention was that there ought to be appropriate and comprehensive legislation for the media because journalists had continued complaining that some laws were infringing on their freedoms. Media practitioners complained that some pieces of legislation, such as those bordering on the defamation of the President and the Public Order Act, were restricting their operations. Having been involved in both electronic and print media activities for the past 20 years, Zambia Media Women Association (ZAMWA) secretary Mwazipeza Sakala feels journalism plays an important role in nation-building. Journalists in Zambia have always contributed to promotion of dialogue between members of the public and national leaders. Be it in the realm of politics or development, the media has always packaged vital information and given it to the public as a way of strengthening the shared vision of a united and prosperous nation.

Since 1964, the media has held government leaders to account in the implementation of policies and programmes.

Zambia has also witnessed a robust growth of the media landscape, especially in terms of radio stations, which are now all over the country. This has led to more voices contributing to debate on various national matters, resulting in continued provision of an opportunity for journalists to highlight issues that positively impact on communities and the nation as a whole. When it comes to pushing for gender equity, the media has continued to highlight issues that inhibit women from participating in politics and being appointed to decision- making positions. This, journalists have been In the execution of their duty, journalists have been promoting gender equity under the belief that it is cardinal for economic prosperity of any country. Equally, in 1991 during Zambia’s transition from a one-party state system to multi-partism, the media made people to understand what a plural political dispensation entailed. The media’s current crucial role has been making sure that the country attains economic independence following its attainment of political emancipation from Britain some 57 years ago. That is why this year’s independence anniversary, which fell on Sunday, reminded the vibrant Zambian media of their duty to relentlessly advocate economic liberation. The media should execute in conformity with the theme ‘Celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development’.