Media gets development policy

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A four-pronged media development policy has been launched to provide practitioners in Zambia the desired environment in which to professionally do their work.

The policy launched by Government yesterday, is anchored on media freedom, media pluralism, media independence and safety of journalists.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya launched the policy alongside the Government Communication Policy in Lusaka yesterday.

The need to promote the safety of journalists is a concern that has again been underscored as Zambia heads towards general elections next year.

Ms Siliya said journalists should not feel threatened as they execute their duties.

“I have seen a disturbing trend of attacks on journalists, let’s speak against violence on CLICK TO READ MORE