Mealie-meal shortage looms in Lusaka

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) is engaging Government to devise ways in which the looming mealie-meal shortage in Lusaka could be averted.

A check by the Daily Mail yesterday in some chain stores such as Shoprite Cairo Road and some shops in Chilenje, Chalala and Kabwata revealed that the commodity is in short supply.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala said a survey conducted by the association revealed that most of the shops had run out of