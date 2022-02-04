Mealie meal prices to drop

PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

IN EFFORTS to lower mealie meal prices, Government has allowed millers to buy maize from Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for export on condition that the cost of the staple food reduces on the local market.Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala said millers have been allowed to export more mealie meal from the 450,000 metric tonnes (mt) of maize the agency bought from farmers after meeting its

target.FRA targeted to buy 500,000mt during the 2021/2022 crop marketing season.However, the country recorded a bumper harvest of over 3.3 million and Government directed the agency to buy an extra 450,000 metric tonnes worth K1.6 billion to prevent it from going to waste. Further , Government allowed millers to export 1.2 million metric tonnes of maize which they had bought from farmers following reduced demand for

mealie meal in Zambia.The country needs 120,000 metric tonnes per month for consumption.And a check at Pick n Pay supermarket at Levy Business Park found a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie meal selling between K133 and K151, while the same quantity of roller meal is pegged at K106. At Shoprite Manda Hill, a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal was pegged at K135 while roller meal was fetching K113.At Kabwata and Kamwala markets, a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal was selling between K165 and K170.In an interview yesterday , Mr Chintala said millers exported 135,000mt of mealie meal from the 150,000mt they were allowed to export in the last quarter."We have been allowed to