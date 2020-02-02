Mealie-meal prices stable – Siliya

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

GOVERNMENT has stabilised the price of mealie-meal to K136 following the recent intervention.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya said the cost of mealie-meal is expected to get lower when the new crop hits the market in April and May.

"The mealie-meal price has hit over a K100 mark and for many years it has never gone over K100. We hope that now Government has intervened and stabilised the price of mealie-meal to K136, consumers can afford to buy mealie-meal