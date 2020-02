NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE prices of mealie-meal have slightly reduced in some towns on the Copperbelt, with some brands fetching an average of K150 per 25kg bag of breakfast meal.

The price of the staple food skyrocketed in the province in recent months, with the commodity in some towns fetching as high as K170 per 25kg bag.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/