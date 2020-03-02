Mealie-meal price falls in Kafue after revival of solar milling

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has revived production of mealie-meal in Kafue district which has seen the price of the commodity reduced to K100 for a 25-kilogramme bag of breakfast from about K170.

Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana said due to the drought which the country experienced last year, all the five presidential solar-powered milling plants in the district stopped operating.

Mr Kamana said in an interview that revival of the milling plants is a way of responding to increased mealie-meal prices