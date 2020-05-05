Mealie meal packed in cement bags

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

SIX women and a truck driver have been arrested for allegedly concealing over 300 bags of mealie meal, each weighing 25 kilogrammes (kgs), on a Dangote Cement vehicle destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The women allegedly conspired with the driver and a farmer, in whose house they covered 332 bags of the Star breakfast meal in empty cement bags.

The accused businesswomen are Bertha Chikunga,41, of Messenger’s Extension, Charity Kankobela,38, of Kazomba in Solwezi, Chanda Mfula, 53, of Nchanga North in Chingola, Lilian Chabu, 34, and Penelope Mulenshi,38, of New Mushili, and a housewife, Edith Bulaya, 33, of unknown address in Ndola.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said in an interview yesterday that the women allegedly connived with Webby Mwelwa, 38, a farmer, and