Meal prices stabilise

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE price of mealie-meal has stabilised, with most outlets selling the commodity at less than K150 for a 25kg bag of breakfast meal.

Checks at various retail outlets including major supermarkets such as Shoprite Checkers and Pick n Pay on Wednesday evening and yesterday revealed ample supply of the commodity and being sold at under K150.

Shoprite was selling a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie-meal at K149.00 while roller meal was selling at