YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

AFRICAN Milling Limited has reduced the price of a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie-meal from K150 to K130.

The recommended retail price of the milling company’s breakfast meal in Lusaka is now K136.

The price of the staple food has been sky-rocketing with retailers selling it at as high as K170 per bag in some parts of the country