MCM makes business u-turn

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) has agreed to make changes to its newly introduced contract optimisation business model, which local suppliers and contractors rejected because it disadvantaged them in terms of doing business with the firm.

The mine has developed a new business model, where it has outlined a number of qualifications which local companies have to meet, for them to do business with the mine.