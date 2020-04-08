MCM abusing COVID-19

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has rejected plans by Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) to place its Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance for three months on account of coronavirus, among other reasons.

But MCM has insisted that it is going ahead with placing its Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance effective today.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa told journalists yesterday that Government will not allow MCM to put 11,000 jobs at stake by placing the two mining operations under care and maintenance.

"It is surprising that Mopani can cite COVID-19 and low copper prices when US$4,800 is not as low as