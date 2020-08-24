Mboweni should stay away from Zambia’s internal issues

SOUTH Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s criticism of Zambia’s decision to appoint a new Bank of Zambia governor is one of the most undiplomatic and unwarranted attacks to have ever come out of that country.

Without any modicum of restraint expected of a man of his stature, Mr Mboweni recklessly meddled into affairs of a country he has little understanding of; a country whose political and governance systems, though not faultless, have been above board for more than half a century.

His self-appointment as overseer of Zambia is not welcome, more so the uncouth manner in which he chose to deliver his ill-conceived thoughts on a matter he should ordinarily have no interest in.

For the uninitiated, President Lungu dropped BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development – Christopher Mvunga on Sunday.

Hours after, Mr Mboweni, a high-ranking minister in South Africa, went ballistic on Twitter to the extent of demanding the reinstatement of Dr Kalyalya.

He threatened to mobilise international pressure against President Lungu if the reinstatement is not done. In his mind, Zambia may end up in a Zimbabwe situation, which creates problems for the rest of the region as citizens leave for neighbouring countries, causing serious strain on social services for neighbours.

While Mr Mboweni is entitled to his opinion, he needs no education or reminding that Zambia is a sovereign State and, as such, will make its own internal decisions without any undue pressure from anyone.

It is wrong for a foreign government official to speak or seem to dictate what should happen in Zambia’s sovereign jurisdiction.

Understandably, the Zambian economy is not in good shape but Government should be allowed to fix its own challenges.

Therefore, Mr Mboweni has no right to dictate to any country who should stay in a job or get out and does not understand on which leg he is standing to make such comments.

Where was Mr Mboweni when Caleb Fundanga and Michael Gondwe lost their contracts in similar circumstances, and many others before them? How would Mr Mboweni react to any country seemingly dictating who should become Reserve Bank of South Africa Governor?

These are internal issues and discretionary to appointing authority.

Mr Mboweni seems to be reading from the Reserve Bank of South Africa Act, which states that the governor can only be removed by Parliament or a legal action.

This is South Africa’s way of governing their central bank.

In Zambia, the central bank is governed by the Bank of Zambia Act no. 360 of the laws of Zambia in part three. It provides that the President may appoint someone as governor for a period not exceeding five years, after which he may re-appoint him or her.

The governor, on the other hand, may resign by giving three months’ notice and may also be removed by the President like he has done with Dr Kalyalya.

Therefore, Mr Mbowemi should not impose the South African Act on Zambia.

Zambia and South Africa are sovereign entities, which by international law, are free to make their own laws.

Therefore, he should not waste his time and resources in mobilising the international community against Zambia.

Zambia respects international law and has never interfered in the appointment of government officials in other countries. Zambia has never bad-mouthed any country, least of all South Africa.

So, why is he hell-bent on expending energies on matters he has no legal rights over? Or has he turned into a misguided international pressure group cheerleader blinded by ignorance or ultra-subjectivity? Besides, South Africa is grappling with a lot of economic issues which Mr Mboweni is supposed to be attending to.

The South African economy is predicted to shrink by eight percent in 2020, according to the estimate of 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey that was published on Friday.