Sport

Mbombo’s strike inflicts first loss on Zesco

December 15, 2019
1 Min Read
PROFILE: NKANA forward Idris Mbombo (left) goes past Zesco United defender David Odhiambo during the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday. Nkana won 4-3. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe
NKANA 1 ZESCO 0
NKANA started life proper without coach Beston Chambeshi in a way they had envisaged when parting company with him last week by recording a win over champions Zesco, the first for the league leaders this season.
With NAPSA also beating Kabwe Warriors, it means Zesco are now joint top on 28 points with the Pensioners although they lead on goal difference and have played two games fewer.
But it also means Nkana are tied with third-placed Red Arrows on 25 points having played a game less CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1