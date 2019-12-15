Mbombo’s strike inflicts first loss on Zesco

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 1 ZESCO 0

NKANA started life proper without coach Beston Chambeshi in a way they had envisaged when parting company with him last week by recording a win over champions Zesco, the first for the league leaders this season.

With NAPSA also beating Kabwe Warriors, it means Zesco are now joint top on 28 points with the Pensioners although they lead on goal difference and have played two games fewer.

But it also means Nkana are tied with third-placed Red Arrows on 25 points having played a game less