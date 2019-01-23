Mbombo rues draw

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA, KELLY NJOMBO

Kitwe, Ndola, Lusaka

REIGNING Zambia footballer-of-the-year Idris Mbombo says it will be emotional for him to face former sides Nkana and Zesco United in the Confederation Cup group stage.

And Zesco captain Jacob Banda is confident that the Ndola giants will overcome Nkana, Al Hilal of Sudan and Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in Group C and qualify for the quarter-finals.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/