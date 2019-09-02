Mbombo brace tames Buffaloes

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

NKANA 2 BUFFALOES 0

YOU can now understand why Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi was desperate to bring back striker Idris Mbombo from Al Hilal in Sudan where he had trekked to after leaving the Kitwe side at the end of the 2018 season.

In yesterday’s opening match of the season, the Congolese striker announced his return to Wusakile with a brace that gifted the Kitwe giants a 2-0 win over nemesis Green Buffaloes at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. CLICK TO READ MORE