Mbolas fairytale fate

HOW WE MET With VIOLET MENGO, Samfya

ZAMBIA National Soccer Team defender Emmanuel Mbola was only one of the people Bertha Nalavwe met along the path of life.

It was not until they tied nuptials on the sandy beaches of Samfya in a fairy tale style that their meeting at high school in Mansa meant something to both of them.

Born and bred in Mansa, both Mbola and Bertha attended the same high school where they were merely friends and the end of their school there also meant going separate ways for them.

At that time, they were only school-mates.